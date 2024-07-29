John Cena to be featured in The Simpsons’ 36th season premiere episode

During a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and showrunner Matt Selman announced that 16-time world champion John Cena will be in the premiere episode of The Simpsons’ 36th season.

Currently set to premiere on Sunday, September 8, the first episode of season 36, titled Bart’s Birthday, will also have appearances by Tom Hanks, Danny DeVito, and Conan O’Brien.

There has only been one other wrestling star to appear on The Simpsons before and that is former WWE champion himself Bret “Hit Man” Hart. Hart was in an episode which aired some Tim in April 1997.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

