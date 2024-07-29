Jeff Hardy wants an WWE HOF induction with his brother

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Jeff Hardy reflected on turning down an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to his run with AEW. Jeff made it clear that he wants an induction with his brother Matt…

“For sure, man, and when I denied it the first time, it just didn’t feel right, and going in there without Matt. I mean, I cried after that phone call. I was just thinking about all the really cool moments I’ve given to the pro-wrestling world. I’m so proud of it, but it didn’t feel right at all. So, I just wanted to wait.

If I did do this, I’m definitely doing that with Matt. You know, it would be a Hardy Boyz thing. I just want one ring. I don’t want two rings.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

