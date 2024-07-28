Tony Khan ranks AEW’s top matches

Jul 28, 2024

Tony Khan was asked to name the three quintessential matches he would recommend to a new AEW viewer:

“I think the Bryan Danielson-MJF Iron Man match at Revolution (2023) would be among the very, very top.

I also think that the Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page at Revolution 2020 would be among the top.

There are so many great, bloody brawls, Lights Out matches… I think Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa is certainly a fantastic one from the St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2021.”

(The Rich Eisen Show)

