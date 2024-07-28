Kaitlyn on a possible return to WWE

Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) on a return to WWE

“I think it would be cool to do something at some point.” Kaitlyn said. “I’m in the best shape ever physically now. I actually went (to the Royal Rumble) not last year but the year before I think. WWE called me to come out, I ended up not doing anything on the show. But I’m open to it.

“I think, before, I had such an attachment to what wrestling has to be or what container it has to fit in. But now I just see myself as who I am. So if there’s ever an opportunity to go and do something really cool with wrestling in some way and it makes sense for me and makes sense for my schedule, then I would so be down for it.

“I of course, need to brush up a little bit in the ring. I haven’t been in the ring for a couple of years. But I’m at this stage of my life where I’m like, ‘let’s go, let’s do it;. So I would definitely be open to something like that. Definitely don’t have the chapter fully closed in terms of what I’ll allow myself to participate in or be a part of.”

Via Developmentally Speaking podcast

