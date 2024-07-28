Athena reaching a milestone as ROH champion

As it stands, Athena has been the ROH Women’s World Champion for 595 days with a whopping 22 defenses.

The record for the most amount days as a World Champion in Ring of Honor history, is held by Samoa Joe at an astonishing 645 days, with 29 title defenses, before losing the title in the main event of of ROH “Final Battle 2004” to Austin Aries in Philadelphia, PA.

Athena needs to hold the title just 51 more days, to become the longest reigning Ring of Honor title holder of all-time, which dates back to the middle of 2002.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

