Tony Khan discusses possibility of rebranding ROH under AEW umbrella

At the post-Death Before Dishonor press conference, AEW President Tony Khan toyed with the idea of renaming Ring of Honor to AEW: ROH, in a bid to make the brand more attractive for television.

Currently, Ring of Honor has no TV outlet and streams exclusively on the ROH HonorClub service which is $9.99 a month.

“I recognize that AEW is at the very top of pro wrestling. The ROH brand could frankly benefit from even more association,” Khan told the wrestling press in Arlington.

He said that that renaming ROH wouldn’t be “sacrilegious” so to speak and it will only help to grow the brand if he were to license it to AEW.

“I don’t think that’s a crazy thing or sacrilegious or bad. I think it would be good for everybody. People would see more of the connectivity that exists between promotions and what we’re going for,” Khan explained.

Tony Khan owns Ring of Honor personally and it’s not a subsidiary of AEW, which is a separate company.

Khan is still hoping that ROH finds a home with Warner Bros. Discovery and ongoing negotiations also potentially include the library and weekly ROH TV.

“Would Ring of Honor frankly have a lot more value as AEW: Ring of Honor? Yeah, probably,” Khan said. “I think I’ve come to that realization as far as the presentation. That might mean a more cohesive absorption of the promotion into the fabric of what we’re already doing, but not in a way that would affect things.”

