Darby Allin wins the Royal Rampage

Darby Allin is on a roll and has secured two different title matches in the same week.

After getting a TNT title shot at Jack Perry at All In, Allin yesterday won the Royal Rampage and will get an AEW World title shot against whoever the champion will be at Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25.

The match also featured Brandon Cutler, Brian Cage, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Kip Sabian, Komander, Kyle O’Reilly, Lio Rush, Matt Menard, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, The Butcher, and Tomohiro Ishii.

Allin was in the final four with Brian Cage, Jeff Jarrett, and Claudio Castagnoli and eliminated the BCC member to win the match. This is the second back-to-back Royal Rampage win for Allin.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

