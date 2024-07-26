Beth Phoenix and Joe Hendry notes

– Beth Phoenix Is No Longer With WWE…

PWInsider.com reports her contract has expired. It’s unclear if she is interested in joining her husband in AEW and/or if AEW is interested in her. Phoenix has yet to publicly comment on the news but as of today the Deal has ended

– Just announced…

BREAKING Say his name and he appears! The red hot Joe Hendry makes his HOG debut Sunday, September 29th! @joehendry Tickets Available NOW ⬇️https://t.co/UQhvd5JNLe pic.twitter.com/vMxvJoSapg — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) July 27, 2024

