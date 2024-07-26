Beth Phoenix and Joe Hendry notes

Jul 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Beth Phoenix Is No Longer With WWE…

PWInsider.com reports her contract has expired. It’s unclear if she is interested in joining her husband in AEW and/or if AEW is interested in her. Phoenix has yet to publicly comment on the news but as of today the Deal has ended

– Just announced…

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Summer Rae

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal