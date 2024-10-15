Shelton Benjamin to wrestle on AEW Dynamite, Joe Hendry responds to a claim on X

– Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

#AEWDynamite

This WEDNESDAY, 10/16

San Jose, CA

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS Shelton Benjamin w/ @The305MVP vs @IamLioRush After Lio’s announcement that he’s back signed with AEW was interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate, @Sheltyb803 makes his @AEW debut vs Lio Rush on TBS,

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/HNr3WHGB80 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 14, 2024

– Joe Hendry responds to a claim that he “fell off the radar”:

Kinda crazy how poorly that tweet will age in about 4 months https://t.co/SaBjLyrgVI pic.twitter.com/Ebxu8ZDcCG — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 14, 2024

