Khan on Bryan Danielson’s future with AEW, contract, retirement

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW world title at the 2024 All In PPV event in London, England. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, AEW President Tony Khan said the following about Danielson…

“I can’t say how much time Bryan has left in the ring, but he has said this will be his final year, and this is gonna be the year Bryan hangs them up from up full-time wrestling. At that point, it’s gonna be a sad day for pro wrestling and for me personally. But it’s great to be able to have Bryan that I can call and talk to and have in the locker room with us every week.”

“I hope Bryan will stay here for the rest of his life, and I know he’s planning to stay with us for a long time going forward as part of the company. I would want Bryan to stay with us as long as humanly possible.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

