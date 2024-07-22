Damian Priest Live event added to SummerSlam weekend

Another live event has been added to the SummerSlam weekend, with Damian Priest Live set to take place at Noon ET on Friday, August 2 at The Agora Cleveland.

The event will feature the screening of the WWE 24 documentary on Priest and a live panel discussion afterwards along with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

This is the third show at The Agora Cleveland as Sami Zayn will take the stage later in the night for his comedy show and then The Undertaker will host his 1deadMAN SHOW the following day.

Tickets for Damian Priest Live go on sale on Wednesday, July 24 at 10AM ET at agoracleveland.com and are priced $43 to $63.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

