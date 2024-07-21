Skye Blue Injury Update Following 7/20 AEW Collision In Arlington, TX.

Jul 21, 2024 - by Matt Boone

An update on Skye Blue’s injury status has surfaced after her match was stopped on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision.

Skye Blue suffered an injury during her match with Hikaru Shida on the 7/20 episode of AEW Collision at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leading to the match being halted.

AEW President Tony Khan would later confirm the injury on social media.

On Sunday, Skye Blue’s boyfriend, fellow AEW star Kyle Fletcher surfaced on social media and noted that she is home and recovering now.

“We got her home everyone,” Fletcher wrote. “Doctor Kyle on the clock.”

