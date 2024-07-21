Dalton Castle out for the rest of 2024

Dalton Castle has been removed from the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view for next week due to an injury which will keep him out for the rest of 2024.

Castle wrestled Roderick Strong last week on Collision and was on the receiving end of a flying knee which knocked him out completely. Strong went for the pin and Castle never kicked out but the referee stopped the count at two as that was not the finisher. After realizing what happened, there was a three count, and all of this was edited off the final product since luckily for them this was a taped show.

AEW President Tony Khan made the change of plans announcement for the ROH PPV.

“Sadly, Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC,” Khan wrote on X.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

