Jordynne Grace says that “the surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize”

Jul 19, 2024 - by James Walsh

The 2024 TNA Slammiversary PPV takes place this Saturday and in an interview with SI.com, Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace said the following about the show…

“It’s our first time back in Montreal in over a decade, and we’re closing on a sellout of around four-thousand people. That’s the biggest crowd I’ll have wrestled in front of in TNA over the past eight years.”

“The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize. TNA and NXT do surprises better than any other promotion. I don’t think anyone can argue that. If you’re tired of accidentally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. Our goal is to make fans fall back in love with wrestling.”

source: Sports Illustrated

