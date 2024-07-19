Hulk Hogan, Linda McMahon, and Dana White all make speeches at Republican National Convention

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, former WWE President Linda McMahon, and UFC President Dana White were all present at the Republican National Convention last night in Milwaukee with some important roles.

Hulk Hogan came out on stage waving an American flag wearing a jacket, red bandana, and a Hogan t-shirt and gave a rousing speech.

“What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero,” Hogan said as he removed the jacket. “And they tried to kill the next President of the United States, enough was enough and I said let Trumpamania run wild brother!”

At this point, Hogan tore off his t-shirt to reveal a Trump/Vance 2024 red shirt with the crowd going crazy.

“Let Trumpamania rule again, let Trumpamania make America great again,” he continued as the speech reached its climax.

Trump loved it, smiled, waved, and even blew a kiss to Hogan.

After the convention, Hogan stopped by FOX News to discuss his speech, saying he decided to make a move after the assassination attempt. FOX News ran a lower third headline with the words, “Hulk Hogan brings the house down at RNC.”

Linda McMahon also made a speech at the convention. McMahon chairs the America First Action, a pro-Trump Super PAC who has raised millions of dollars for his reelection. She is a former Trump cabinet member and one of his biggest donors with over $10 million donated so far. If Trump is re-elected, McMahon is rumored to get another cabinet or high-level position in his administration.

Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White, a big supporter of Trump, gave a five-minute speech before he introduced Trump to the stage. White said Trump approached him a few weeks ago and asked him if he would be willing to speak and introduce him while also apologizing for interrupting his family vacation.

Dana White’s full five and a half minute speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/uCSTFFPmuB — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 19, 2024

