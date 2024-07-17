Tony Khan says he’s a huge fan of Ricochet

Tony Khan says he’s a huge fan of Ricochet and thinks he’s one of the most exciting stars in wrestling:

“I’m a huge fan of Ricochet. I think he’s a great, great wrestler, He’s been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW.

He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he’s been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there and I love the history of New Japan and I think he’s a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it.

I have a lot of admiration and respect for Ricochet and think he’s one of the top athletes and one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling.”

