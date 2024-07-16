Policy change in WWE, plus notes on Iyo Sky and Rob Van Dam

– During an upcoming episode of his One of Kind podcast, RVD stated that he’d be down to face John Cena during this retirement run.

We will have to see if they end up booking it that way. I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That would be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know I could have that same match. Absolutely.

– An up close look at Iyo Sky’s Queen’s Quest mask she wore at Marigold (via Depomart916)

Iyo Sky’s Queen’s Quest mask she wore at #Marigold pic.twitter.com/kvxoFKdjIp — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 16, 2024

– WWE Talent Are Now Allowed To Keep Their Name After Leaving The Company

Per Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, that has changed in the TKO era.

Alvarez said, “I was told that these new TKO deals are such that when you go to WWE, they are going to trademark everything. For example, Ethan Page went and they trademarked Ethan Page. This is from someone in the company, when you leave they hand everything over to you now.”

Alvarez continued, “Apparently when you leave WWE, and it’s kind of the same thing I think with AEW, it’s like she [Vaquer] can leave and take her name. Ethan Page can leave and take his name. While you’re there, they own the rights to everything for pro wrestling. But that is a very big change from back in the day when they owned you into perpetuity. She very much wanted to keep her name and apparently, they’re allowing her to keep the name in WWE. They’re gonna trademark it while she’s there…”

