Cary Silkin says No One Cares About ROH, I Don’t Care How Much Money Tony Khan Has. It’s Not Being Treated Very Well

Silkin, who is a regular on the podcast with Ginzburg and Arezzi, said, “Ring of Honor of that era tried to show some respect to professional wrestling. Sure we had some wacky stuff. Sure we had the the flippy dippy do was coming into fashion. The flippy dippy do was going on with Édouard Carpentier too…Ring of Honor, there was some good pro wrestling going on in that segment of it.

But Right now, Ring of Honor it’s like no one cares at all. I don’t care how much money Tony Khan has. It’s not being treated very well.” See less

