Title match announced for Raw, Marigold crowns a champ, and a Natalya note

Jul 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced by Adam Pearce: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is official for WWE Raw this upcoming Monday night.

– Natsumi Showzuki is the first Marigold Superfly Champion

– PWInsider reports Natalya has re-signed with WWE. GERWECK.NET confirmed this back on June 30th.

