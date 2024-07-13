Title match announced for Raw, Marigold crowns a champ, and a Natalya note
– Just announced by Adam Pearce: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is official for WWE Raw this upcoming Monday night.
It is official. https://t.co/ilBfVLndSN
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 13, 2024
– Natsumi Showzuki is the first Marigold Superfly Champion
The first Marigold Superfly champion, Natsumi Showzuki! pic.twitter.com/OqAC2N5ifO
— Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) July 13, 2024
– PWInsider reports Natalya has re-signed with WWE. GERWECK.NET confirmed this back on June 30th.
Don’t look back unless it’s to see how far you’ve come. pic.twitter.com/qjNHkrghXr
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 13, 2024