Title match announced for Raw, Marigold crowns a champ, and a Natalya note

– Just announced by Adam Pearce: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is official for WWE Raw this upcoming Monday night.

– Natsumi Showzuki is the first Marigold Superfly Champion

The first Marigold Superfly champion, Natsumi Showzuki! pic.twitter.com/OqAC2N5ifO — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) July 13, 2024

– PWInsider reports Natalya has re-signed with WWE. GERWECK.NET confirmed this back on June 30th.

Don’t look back unless it’s to see how far you’ve come. pic.twitter.com/qjNHkrghXr — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 13, 2024

