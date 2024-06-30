Liv Morgan and Natalya notes
– Natalya and WWE have agreed on the terms of a new contract, keeping the 42 year old WWE superstar with the company. She signed with WWE in 2007. The current plan is for Natalya to take a short break from the ring and come back rejuvenated.
– Liv Morgan throwing out the opening pitch at Fenway Park:
