Liv Morgan and Natalya notes

Jun 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Natalya and WWE have agreed on the terms of a new contract, keeping the 42 year old WWE superstar with the company. She signed with WWE in 2007. The current plan is for Natalya to take a short break from the ring and come back rejuvenated.

Liv Morgan throwing out the opening pitch at Fenway Park:

