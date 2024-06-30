Liv Morgan and Natalya notes

– Natalya and WWE have agreed on the terms of a new contract, keeping the 42 year old WWE superstar with the company. She signed with WWE in 2007. The current plan is for Natalya to take a short break from the ring and come back rejuvenated.

– Liv Morgan throwing out the opening pitch at Fenway Park:

oh the pitch compared to last time, SHE ATEEE. pic.twitter.com/y4QqsovAjh — melissa (fan account) (@LIV4MEL) June 30, 2024

