The Miz and GUNTHER notes

– GUNTHER was asked what his favourite WWE match of all time was:

“There’s one match I watched over and over, and it’s not my style but it entertains the hell out of me.

Masato Tanaka vs Mike Awesome from the first ECW One Night Stand. What a car crash of a Match.

I think it’s a little bit of a hidden gem but that entertains the hell out of me even though thats nothing I would ever aspire to do myself.”

– The Miz talks about CM Punk apologizing to him backstage at Raw last year.

“Yeah, it was in Chicago, and I was just walking down the stairs, and he was standing there. We just locked eyes. Remember, he left a long time ago and has never been back, right, and it always felt like it was a ‘never going to happen’ type of thing. To see him backstage, I was like, ‘What?’ So we ended up having a really good conversation, and it was one of those moments where [it was] guys talking, and we kind of just buried the hatchet, I guess you could say.”

(Per AdrianRadio93)

