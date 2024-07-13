Notes on Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk

Jul 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan via the battleground podcast:

“At some point, it would be great to have a women’s Blood & Guts match, I think you need a lot of people tied in on the story, and a lot of healthy people. We’ve got a great roster that we’re building up, and I think our women’s roster is stronger than it’s ever been right now.”

– Via NOAH YouTube Channel:

Cody Rhodes said that a potential match with NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji could be something that happens down the road.

– KENTA (via Sports Illustrated) continues his desire to have a Match with CM Punk:

“Do people want to see me vs. CM Punk? We can’t fight for the GTS. The GTS is mine.”

There is, however, one match that is particularly compelling to Kenta. And that is against former Bullet Club member–and current WWE champion–Cody Rhodes.

“That is the match I want,” said Kenta. “I haven’t had the opportunity for a match against Cody Rhodes. I learned from his father. That’s who I want to wrestle–Cody.”

