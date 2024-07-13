CJ Perry confirms her AEW exit

CJ Perry announces her departure with AEW …

“(MY) TIME WITH THEM AEW HAS JUST FINISHED.

I’M REALLY FOCUSED ON FINDING TALENT AND CULTIVATING THEM AND HELPING THEM BECOME THE BEST WRESTLER, CHAMPION POSSIBLE, I GUESS YOU COULD SAY I WANT TO BE THE PAUL HEYMAN.”

CJ had barely 10 appearances on AEW during that whole strange Miro / Andrade angle, also Perry suffered the horrific finger infection which almost cost her potentially losing the finger.

We should also note during this time Miro and Perry seperated and are now divorced. Miro has relocated back to Bulgaria and is rehabbing an undisclosed injury also.

