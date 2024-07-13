AJ Styles and Iyo Sky wrestle in Japan for NOAH and Marigold

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Iyo Sky were in Japan to wrestle for two different promotions today, with Styles taking on Naomichi Marufuji at the Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination 2024 event and Sky wrestling Utami Hayashishita in the Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 event.

Styles wrestled his first match for a Japanese promotion in over eight years and walked out with his mask and Japanese wrestling gear to a proper superstar entrance. The former WWE champion won the match after delivering the Styles Clash and after it was over, he shook hands with Marufuji.

Sky came out to her WWE theme and wore her old Queen’s Quest mask in her victory over Hayashishita. Sky hit a picture-perfect moonsault for the win and after the match she thanked her opponent, Marigold, and WWE for making it happen.

In related news, NXT-bound Giulia headlined the show against Sareee to crown the first Marigold World champion. With Giulia heading to the United States, Sareee won the match and became the inaugural champion.

Utami Hayashishita's dream was always to face Iyo Sky and today at #MARIGOLD Summer Destiny '24 she fulfilled her dream and the result was a beautiful wrestling masterpiece because neither Iyo or Utami hesitate to infringe damage and at the end Iyo picked up the win #pw_mg pic.twitter.com/fHUT6ZAXFh — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) July 13, 2024

