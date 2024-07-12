Tony Khan and Bayley notes

– Tony Khan (via SportsGrid): “For the right event, on the right night, AEW at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NY could make a lot of sense.

I’d imagine that it would sell out very quickly because it’s not the biggest room out there, but it is a pretty fascinating setup and a very cool looking room.”

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley singled out Candice LeRae as one women’s star that she believes deserves more spotlight…

“She’s awesome. I used to watch her, we’re around the same age but because she started so young, I would go to the indie shows at the school I trained at and she was wrestling like, Gail Kim.

“I looked up to her as far as being on the indies and being a girl from California, she was in SoCal, I was in NorCal, so we tagged with each other once and against each other once, so we never had that.

“When she gets her moment I hope it’s against me.”

(What Do You Wanna Talk About)

