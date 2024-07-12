Swerve Strickland compares his time in WWE and AEW

Swerve Strickland says the biggest difference between his time in WWE and AEW is the investment in television Time:

“TV time, that’s an investment, Tony Khan gave me that. He gave me that with top talent. Top tag team talent. Top managerial talent. Rick Ross. Everywhere, all throughout the show. That’s what everyone wants, and Tony Khan offered that to me.

When you don’t get that, it crushes your spirit. I could ask for a minute in a promo, and Tony would give it to me. That means more than people will ever know.”

