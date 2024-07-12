John Cena in India for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

John Cena is currently in India as he attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai today.

Cena wore traditional Indian clothes for the wedding, rocking a blue bandhgala kurta and white pants and also wore a pagdi, a traditional headgear worn by men in the country as he danced around and hilariously doing the “you can’t see me” hand move.

Ambani, the son of Asia’s richest man, and Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, had five months of festivities leading up to today’s big day, which in itself was the climax of a four-day wedding reception.

Cena was among several high-profile guests at the wedding which also included the likes of Kim Kardashian and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

