CJ Perry is no longer with AEW

“(CJ) Perry made her first appearance for All Elite Wrestling last year, helping her now separated husband Miro. She hadn’t been seen on the program since November, but Perry said her “time with them has just finished.”

She is not listed on the AEW roster. USA TODAY Sports has reached out to the promotion for more information.

“Perry said she is now available to sign with any wrestling promotion. She had experience competing in the ring for WWE, but her eyes are set on continuing in a managerial role, where she’s found success.”

(USA Today)

