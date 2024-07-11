WWE Superstars attend the premiere of Netflix’s Receiver series in Los Angeles

WWE’s Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Cathy Kelley, and Baron Corbin attended the premiere of Netflix’s Receiver at the Netflix Tudum Theater yesterday in Los Angeles, California.

Morgan and Bayley carried their respective title belts with them on the red – or in this case, green – carpet as all of them posed for the cameras.

Receiver is an eight-episode series which dives deep into the lives of some of the NFL’s top pass catchers.

WWE fan George Kittle, who is one of those featured in the series, was there and also posed with the WWE crew.

