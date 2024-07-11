Ronda Rousey knocks Vince McMahon, NXT viewership for 7/9 episode

– While speaking to CBSSports.com, Ronda Rousey gave her thoughts on the new regime of WWE under Paul “Triple H” Levesque…

“I think anyone’s better than Vince McMahon. The only place you can go is up. I really enjoy Triple H and working with him, and honestly, I haven’t been watching, but I saw something from Natty [Neidhart] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men.”

“That’s what I would really like to see. The women equally represented with not just matches on the card, but time on the show. I feel there’s no place they could go but up and I’m really, really happy for all the women still there and thriving under the new regime.”

– NXT with the fallout from Heatwave drew 656,000 viewers, up 114,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.24 rating in 18-49, a nice jump of 0.09 from the previous week and placed #3 on the cable TV chart.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

