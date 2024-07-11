Mercedes Mone issues an open challenge, Tony Khan says Shane McMahon is welcomed in AEW

Jul 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @MercedesVarnado / AEW

– Mercedes Mone announced she will have a open challenge next week on AEW Dynamite.

– AEW President Tony Khan Says Shane McMahon Is Welcomed To Stop By “At Any Time”

Khan fueled on further a potential appearance of Shane McMahon in All Elite Wrestling.

Khan was a guest on Maggie & Perloff show, and was asked about the odds of Shane appearing on AEW TV.

Khan said the following, “I have never really had any conversations with [Shane McMahon] or talked to him ever. I know he ran into Mercedes Mone after Forbidden Door, which is a cool coincidence. I have never met him. I’d be open to talking to him, and he’s welcome to stop by at any time… This might be, if it ever happens, one of the more shocking ones. Even though I’ve never talked to him, he seems like a really nice guy.”

Source: Maggie & Perloff Sports Talk

