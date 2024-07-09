Notes on John Cena, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Billington vs. Takeshita

Jul 9, 2024

John Cena saying he has no interest in hand-picking opponents is 100% legit his stance for this last run, reports Fightful Select. Many talent are already angling to get a match with Cena and he’s at least willing to work with anyone.

Giulia is cleared for action and can now wrestle, reports Tokyo Sports. She will be in action against Sareee this weekend.

Rhea Ripley is now listed as a babyface internally on WWE run sheets, while the other four members of The Judgment Day all still remain listed as heels, reports PWInsider.

– Konosuke Takeshita will have his last AEW match for a month this Saturday against Tommy Billington on AEW “Collision”, as he will be heading to Japan to compete in the G1 Climax from Saturday 7/20, to Sunday, 8/18.

