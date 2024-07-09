Notes on John Cena, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Billington vs. Takeshita

– John Cena saying he has no interest in hand-picking opponents is 100% legit his stance for this last run, reports Fightful Select. Many talent are already angling to get a match with Cena and he’s at least willing to work with anyone.

– Giulia is cleared for action and can now wrestle, reports Tokyo Sports. She will be in action against Sareee this weekend.

– Rhea Ripley is now listed as a babyface internally on WWE run sheets, while the other four members of The Judgment Day all still remain listed as heels, reports PWInsider.

– Konosuke Takeshita will have his last AEW match for a month this Saturday against Tommy Billington on AEW “Collision”, as he will be heading to Japan to compete in the G1 Climax from Saturday 7/20, to Sunday, 8/18.

See #AEWCollision LIVE WEDNESDAY at @CalgaryStampede! Konosuke Takeshita vs "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington!

"Dynamite Kid" @Billingtons22 returns to #AEWCollision to face "The Alpha" @takesoup! See it LIVE before #AEW Collision airs THIS SATURDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1jIf98De8H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2024

