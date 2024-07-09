Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge For TNA Knockouts Title To Kick Off 7/11 iMPACT

The opening segment for this week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show has been revealed.

On Tuesday afternoon, TNA Wrestling confirmed that the TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge issued by “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace will kick off the July 11 episode.

“Jordynne Grace’s OPEN CHALLENGE will kick off TNA iMPACT THURSDAY at 8/7c on TNA+ and AXS TV,” the announcement read. “Subscribe to TNA+ to catch all the action: https://watch.tnawrestling.com/home.”

It’s worth noting that Grace’s open challenges in the past have been answered by talents from WWE NXT.

Check out the announcement below, and check back here on 7/11 for complete TNA iMPACT results.

