Tiffany Stratton wins Money in the Bank

It’s Tiffy time in WWE and we’re going to be reminded of that perhaps for months to come as Tiffany Stratton became Ms Money In The Bank last night after she successfully grabbed the briefcase to earn a title shot at any time during the next year.

Stratton defeated Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, Naomi, and Lyra Valkyria in a match filled with some scary spots including Sky hitting a Michinoku Driver on Stark from the ladder onto another ladder and Chelsea Green being pushed off the top of the ladder and crashing onto two tables outside.

The 25-year-old former gymnast had a pretty good rise in WWE ever since she was called from NXT and the future is definitely bright for the Minnesota native.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

