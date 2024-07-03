Danielson praises Mina Shirakawa, concern voiced for WWE’s Jade Cargill progress

Bryan Danielson to Sports Illustrated

“Mina Shirakawa, she has done an incredible job in terms of getting over as a personality on AEW TV,” said Danielson. “Her personality just bleeds through the screen, right? I’m excited for her match at Forbidden Door with Toni Storm.”

“I have said hi to her maybe twice–there really hasn’t been any conversation, but I was watching Dynamite in Tony’s office the other night, and we both remarked at how she does such a good job,” said Danielson. “Whatever the cultural differences or language barriers, it makes no difference. The Toni Storm-Mariah May-Mina story is so compelling.”

– Backstage Concerns Over Jade Cargill’s WWE Progress

The word coming out from the backstage according to TDS and Billi Bahatti. Despite Jades impressive look and charisma, Jade Cargill’s WWE journey is reportedly causing concern among officials. While she has the superstar presence, Cargill is struggling with the mechanics of wrestling, worrying key backstage figures.

Insiders note that her in-ring performance isn’t meeting WWE’s standards. “She looks the part but isn’t executing moves safely and effectively,” said one source. The pressure is mounting as WWE invested heavily in her, expecting a rapid rise.

Officials now face a tough decision: continue investing in her development or reconsider her future with the company. As weeks pass, all eyes are on Cargill’s next steps in WWE.

