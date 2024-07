Stephanie attends Raw (photo), Mercedes double championship celebration announced, more

– Stephanie McMahon was spotted at Raw with her daughters sitting front row.

– Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration announced for AEW Dynamite Beach Break

This Wednesday, July 3

Chicago @WintrustArena#AEWDynamite Beach Break

Presented by #SharkWeek After her #ForbiddenDoor win,

TBS Champion + NEW NJPW Strong Women’s Champ @mercedesvarnado celebrates in Chicago this Wednesday! Beach Break Moné THIS WEDNESDAY

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/tCGivnaJzh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 1, 2024

– Micheal Oku vs Donovan Dijak announced for Rev Pro

SUNDAY 28th JULY

HMV EMPIRE, COVENTRY OKU VS DIJAK

Now. We. Play. ️ https://t.co/LiyKiXoRhC pic.twitter.com/GRnaxDCwcn — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 30, 2024

– CNBC reports Warner Bros and Paramount have expressed interest in merging Max and Paramount+ into a joint streaming service.

