Pat McAfee returning to Raw commentary next week

Pat McAfee was absent from Raw again last night and was replaced by Smackdown lead commentator Corey Graves.

This is the second week in a row that McAfee missed Raw, with last week pulling out of the show after his father-in-law died on the same day as Raw from his hometown of Indianapolis.

But the former NFL player is returning on next week’s broadcast for the fallout from Money in the Bank in Ottawa, Canada. Michael Cole made the announcement at the start of Raw last night.

The Miz did commentary with Michael Cole last week.

It was not specified why McAfee missed last night’s Raw considering he has been filming his Pat McAfee Show everyday.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

