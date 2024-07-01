News and Notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan answered questions at the media scrum AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door …

– Khan brings up Wrestle Dynasty and talks how big its going to be.

– He’s liking the tapings of ROH in Arlington. Also mentions the collaborations with Ring of Honor.

– Khan is excited about Mr. Brodie Lee’s shoes coming outand says he’s still the greatest TNT Champion.

– Khan doesn’t want #AEWAllIn to move from Wembley Stadium just yet, since they did well with the 1st show.

– He’s enjoying AEWs collaboration with Reebok.

– Khan confirms Brody King is OK after taking a brain buster from Tomohiro Ishii.

Tony Khan loves seeing his wrestlers wrestle in Japan and Mexico, Wants to keep growing and expanding.

– Khan wants AEW to debut in Puerto Rico, talks about AEW Talent wrestling in Puerto Rico already.

– Khan talks about the “meat” chants and wouldn’t mind looking into Super Heavyweights, but isn’t ready for a Championship for them.

– Khan believes 2024 will be a record year for AEW.

