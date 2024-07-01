May and Danielson advance to the semi finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament

Mariah May and Bryan Danielson advanced to the next round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament after their successful victories last night at Forbidden Door.

Mariah May was the first one to qualifying for the semi final after she defeated Saraya during the Zero Hour broadcast. May pinned her fellow British star with a roll-up after she countered the Knight Light finisher for the victory.

Then during the pay-per-view, crowd favorite Bryan Danielson beat New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Shingo Takagi in the quarter final to earn a spot in the semi final. Danielson won the match after he submitted Takagi in a hard-hitting contest.

The tournament now continues on Dynamite and Collision before the final matches on next week’s Dynamite in Calgary. The winners will receive a title shot at All In.

