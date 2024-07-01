Lio Rush banged up and injured after Ladder Match

Jul 1, 2024 - by James Walsh

Wrestling promotion Beyond Wrestling announced that Lio Rush will no longer be able to perform at the promotion’s July 4th 2024 event in Worcester, MA due to an injury he suffered during the 2024 AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. Lio was one of the participants in a ladder match to crown a new TNT champion.

Lio addressed the situation with the following comments via Twitter/X…

“I’m not suffering, but man am I in some pain. What a night. What a match. I’ll be back for more. Thanks to everyone for riding with me on this journey through the #ForbiddenDoor . I’m good guys. Couple ice baths and I’ll be straight. I appreciate the concern .”

