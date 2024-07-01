Lio Rush banged up and injured after Ladder Match

Wrestling promotion Beyond Wrestling announced that Lio Rush will no longer be able to perform at the promotion’s July 4th 2024 event in Worcester, MA due to an injury he suffered during the 2024 AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. Lio was one of the participants in a ladder match to crown a new TNT champion.

BREAKING: Lio Rush suffered an injury during tonight's ladder match and will no longer be able to compete against @PerfectAaron1 at #Americanrana this Thursday, 4th of July at White Eagle in Worcester. We are working to find a suitable replacement… — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 1, 2024

Lio addressed the situation with the following comments via Twitter/X…

“I’m not suffering, but man am I in some pain. What a night. What a match. I’ll be back for more. Thanks to everyone for riding with me on this journey through the #ForbiddenDoor . I’m good guys. Couple ice baths and I’ll be straight. I appreciate the concern .”

