Tony Khan says he’s considered doing an Injury Report show when asked about how AEW communicate when talent is injured:

“Sometimes it’s because people have like private medical situations, sometimes I dont wanna give out too much info about what is happening with somebody.

Sometimes, to your point, we could communicate it more clearly. Ive been thinking about doing an injury report show and I had some different thoughts on it, about doing something like talking about the injury report for social media.

And I think the most important thing is people are comfortable. I don’t wanna talk too much about peoples injuries if they don’t want to”

(WOR)

