Report on how much AEW is paying talent annually, AEW talent renews contract

– In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter pointed out that AEW recently submitted a tax credits form covering Double or Nothing week, featuring the TV taping and pay-per-view across June 24-25, 2024.

A brief analysis of the AEW salary spend based on the Nevada figures suggests AEW spends $104 million per year on salaries, per the report.

This is because the tax form reportedly stated that AEW spent $2 million on salaries during Double or Nothing week, one week out of 52 a year which AEW operates.

– Lance Archer’s current AEW contract was set to expires at end of June. We have learned Archer has agreed to a new AEW contract, keeping him with the company.

