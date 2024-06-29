Nia Jax, Kayla Braxton, and Serena Deeb notes

– The reason FOX censored Nia Jax during last night’s SmackDown was because there was a kid giving her the middle finger on camera.

Nia Jax pulls up, screen goes black, Bianca spawns right behind Nia lmaooooo #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WPC2h0aLYq — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) June 29, 2024

– In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE was in talks with Kayla Braxton regarding a new WWE deal but she of course decided not to sign a new deal.

– Happy birthday Serena Deeb!

