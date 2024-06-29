Cody Rhodes brings out Kayla Braxton in front of MSG crowd for final farewell

Kayla Braxton signed off from her WWE duties last night for the last time with Smackdown at Madison Square Garden.

The 33-year-old decided to move away from professional wrestling for now to pursue other gigs, including acting.

After the show was over, Cody Rhodes came out and introduced Kayla to the MSG crowd who chanted “Thank you Kayla.”

An emotional Kayla said that eight years ago the fans accepted her and everyday since then, they have been some of the best days of her life. Cody then lifted her hands up and she walked to the back.

“I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see each other again,” she wrote on X after the show.

Braxton, real name Kayla Becker, was spotted walking out of MSG with a bouquet of flowers.

She had been working for WWE for the past eight years and did backstage interviews, hosted The Bump for several years, and also did the PLE kickoff shows throughout her time there.

Braxton moved to Los Angeles a couple of years ago for other outside opportunities and is actually currently filming a movie.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

