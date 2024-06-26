AEW News and Notes

Jun 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Tony Khan tells SI.com: “Mercedes is one of the greatest free agent signings in pro wrestling history, one of the most significant signings ever in AEW history.”

– Khan says that Shane McMahon is always welcome in AEW:

“I heard the rumor he (Shane McMahon) might be interested,I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in #AEW.”

– MxM (fka Maximum Male Models) have been speaking with AEW/ROH in recent weeks, reports Fightful Select. According to AEW sources, while it’s not a definite, the two have been discussed for appearances on the Ring Of Honor brand.

– AEW announced….

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jacy Jayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal