AEW News and Notes

– Tony Khan tells SI.com: “Mercedes is one of the greatest free agent signings in pro wrestling history, one of the most significant signings ever in AEW history.”

– Khan says that Shane McMahon is always welcome in AEW:

“I heard the rumor he (Shane McMahon) might be interested,I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in #AEW.”

– MxM (fka Maximum Male Models) have been speaking with AEW/ROH in recent weeks, reports Fightful Select. According to AEW sources, while it’s not a definite, the two have been discussed for appearances on the Ring Of Honor brand.

– AEW announced….

With great sadness, AEW mourns the passing of Günter Zapf. A member of AEW Germany's announce team for many years, he will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/dELl0hlAMz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2024

