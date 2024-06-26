AEW grappler’s contract set to expire, Paul Walter Hauser attacked by Tom Lawlor (video)

– Pentagon Jr. (via Lalo Elizarrarás on YouTube) confirmed that his AEW contract expires in August/September this year and he’s currently happy in the promotion:

“I am not that young and it would be my last big contract. I have no problems with either company and I am here to work and bring my best.

[WWE] would be a good episode in my career but I do not like to fantasy book. If it happens, it happens. I am focused on AEW and I am happy where I am at right now.”

– Paul Walter Hauser was attacked by Tom Lawlor, after Lawlor was previously eliminated by Hauser at Battle Riot VI:

