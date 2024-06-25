Why McAfee missed Raw last night, Smackdown posts strong viewership numbers, Cardona note, more

Jun 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Pat McAfee missed WWE RAW last night due to a legitimate last-second family emergency, reports PWTorch.

Matt Cardona AKA the “Indy God” has given his notice for a very peculiar date.

– AEW announced…

– The June 21st edition of WWE SmackDown has earned the show its highest viewership and 18-49 demo rating since April 12th.

Total viewership: 2,336,000
18-49 demo rating: 0.73

The show which emanated from Chicago’s Allstate Arena featured CM Punk, the WWE debut of Jacob Fatu and three Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

source: Programming Insider

