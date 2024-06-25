Why McAfee missed Raw last night, Smackdown posts strong viewership numbers, Cardona note, more
– Pat McAfee missed WWE RAW last night due to a legitimate last-second family emergency, reports PWTorch.
– Matt Cardona AKA the “Indy God” has given his notice for a very peculiar date.
Attention independent promoters…
Sorry, but I am unavailable on February 1. Thanks!#IndyGod
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2024
– AEW announced…
#AEWCollision makes its Sioux Falls, SD debut at Denny Sanford @Premier_Center on Saturday, August 31st!
Presale tickets available to #AEWInsiders NOW!
Become an #AEW Insider now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/8l6lF4HiCu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024
– The June 21st edition of WWE SmackDown has earned the show its highest viewership and 18-49 demo rating since April 12th.
Total viewership: 2,336,000
18-49 demo rating: 0.73
The show which emanated from Chicago’s Allstate Arena featured CM Punk, the WWE debut of Jacob Fatu and three Money in the Bank qualifying matches.
