Why McAfee missed Raw last night, Smackdown posts strong viewership numbers, Cardona note, more

– Pat McAfee missed WWE RAW last night due to a legitimate last-second family emergency, reports PWTorch.

– Matt Cardona AKA the “Indy God” has given his notice for a very peculiar date.

Attention independent promoters… Sorry, but I am unavailable on February 1. Thanks!#IndyGod — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2024

– AEW announced…

#AEWCollision makes its Sioux Falls, SD debut at Denny Sanford @Premier_Center on Saturday, August 31st! Presale tickets available to #AEWInsiders NOW!

Become an #AEW Insider now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/8l6lF4HiCu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024

– The June 21st edition of WWE SmackDown has earned the show its highest viewership and 18-49 demo rating since April 12th.

Total viewership: 2,336,000

18-49 demo rating: 0.73

The show which emanated from Chicago’s Allstate Arena featured CM Punk, the WWE debut of Jacob Fatu and three Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

source: Programming Insider

