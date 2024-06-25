Ricky Starks and Jim Ross updates

– Regarding the rumors of an incident involving Ricky Starks in Calgary, numerous AEW sources in the company deny ever having heard it, and AEW didn’t comment in an official capacity, reports Fightful Select.

Starks claims he was never in legal trouble in Canada. Everyone spoken to that was named in relation to the alleged incident claim that it didn’t occur whatsoever.

– WWE hall of famer Jim Ross posted…

Another trip to the ER.

Difficulty breathing.

Likely an overnight stay.

I’ll be ok. Let’s fight! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 25, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

