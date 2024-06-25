Ricky Starks and Jim Ross updates

Jun 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

– Regarding the rumors of an incident involving Ricky Starks in Calgary, numerous AEW sources in the company deny ever having heard it, and AEW didn’t comment in an official capacity, reports Fightful Select.

Starks claims he was never in legal trouble in Canada. Everyone spoken to that was named in relation to the alleged incident claim that it didn’t occur whatsoever.

– WWE hall of famer Jim Ross posted…

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Selene Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal