Raw & Collision viewership numbers, Mandy Rose on a potential return to wrestling

– While speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose addressed the possibility of her signing with AEW if she returns to the ring.

She said: “I appreciate that. There’s no reason I’m not there. I just haven’t decided on if I’m returning to wrestling right now. Never say never. I don’t know exactly, but you guys will be the first ones to know.”

– Collision on Saturday night drew 429,000 viewers, down just 2,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a slight increase in its 18-49 demo, up 0.01 to 0.14 compared to the previous show and was #5 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider/Colin Vassallo)

– The numbers are in for last night’s Raw….

1,814,000 viewers

0.61 P18-49 rating

(Went against Game 7 the NHL Stanley Cup Finals)

