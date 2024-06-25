Pat McAfee comments on missing Raw

Pat McAfee was not in attendance for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW. While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee explained his absence…

”My father-in-law passed away unexpectedly after the show ended yesterday in a hospital here in Indianapolis, Indiana. He had been in the hospital fighting an infection and on Friday we were told he was probably gonna be discharged on Sunday and they had figured it out. We had high hopes and then yesterday as the show was ending, my wife calls me and I have to get to the hospital because there was an emergency.”

“I head over there, what my wife and her mom and her aunt saw go on was, her dad, being a badass and trying to kick ass and losing his fight in this particular day, whenever something blindsides an entire family, it can be devastating. My wife is a daddy’s girl. Last night was obviously a difficult night for our family and it was a nice reminder, thankfully my wife and her mom with her dad, the last things they said, Bob, who was a great man, was ‘I love you.’ I feel this was a nice piece of perspective and a nice moment to tell someone you love them.”

